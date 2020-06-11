Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond, Virginia
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was torn down along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue on Wednesday night by protesters. The statue in the former capital of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. and was on the ground in the middle of an intersection, news outlets reported. Richmond […]
