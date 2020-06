Coachella Organizers Considering Postponing 2020 Festival Until 2021



Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have reportedly asked artists scheduled to play the festival in October to instead play in 2021. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago

Potential Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Ultra Music Festival Ticket Refunds



Two men are suing organizers of Ultra Music Festival, claiming they were denied refunds after the the three-day electronic dance music festival in Miami was canceled in March because of the coronavirus.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:23 Published 2 weeks ago