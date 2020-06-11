Global  

Trump rejects removing names of Confederate leaders from US bases
Thursday, 11 June 2020
Trump rejects removing names of Confederate leaders from US basesWASHINGTON: President ruled out renaming that are named for Confederate leaders on Wednesday even as banned the from its races and Democrats sought the removal from Capitol Hill of statues of people representing the pro-slavery South in the 1860s Civil War. With Americans more conscious about race issues in the wake of the death of African American while in Minneapolis police custody, Trump drew a line in favor of keeping the names of 10 military bases from Virginia to Texas that are named for Confederate military leaders. Trump's announcement via tweet basically slapped down those Pentagon officials open...
