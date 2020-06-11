Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stay out of inter-Korean matters: North Korea to US
WorldNews Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Stay out of inter-Korean matters: North Korea to USSEOUL: North Korea rebuked Washington on Thursday for criticising its decision to cut communication links with Seoul, warning it to stay out of inter-Korean affairs if it wanted to ensure a smooth presidential election. In a statement carried by the KCNA news agency, a senior North Korean foreign ministry official slammed the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: S. Korea moves to stop anti-Northern activists

S. Korea moves to stop anti-Northern activists 01:52

 South Korea's government is taking legal action against two organizations led by North Korean defectors. Activists affiliated with the groups often smuggle leaflets, food, and other contraband across the border, enraging the North, and were recently cited as Pyongyang's justification to cut...

Related videos from verified sources

North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea [Video]

North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea

North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea North Korea made the announcement on Tuesday, which analysts suspect is a move to force concessions from South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, sister of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
Kim Jong-un appears on video after mysteriously disappearing for weeks [Video]

Kim Jong-un appears on video after mysteriously disappearing for weeks

Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un chaired a meeting of the Politburo of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party. In a rare video appearance, Kim seems to be socially distancing from the other members of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:31Published
In Rare Public Appearance Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy [Video]

In Rare Public Appearance Kim Jong Un Focuses on North Korea’s Economy

North Korean Kim Jong Un is shown on state TV attending a meeting on defectors after rumours swirled about the leader’s health in the past few weeks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

North Korea: Call from South to North goes unanswered for first time

 Break comes after the North threatened to shut down the inter-Korean liaison office at the border.
BBC News Also reported by •Mid-DayReutersThe Age

N. Korea threatens to halt military agreement over leaflets

 SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has threatened to end an inter-Korean military agreement reached in 2018 to reduce tensions if the South fails to prevent...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersThe Age

Kim Yo-jong emerges as N. Korea's No. 2

Kim Yo-jong emerges as N. Korea's No. 2 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister Kim Yo-jong / Korea Times file By Kang Seung-woo Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Stay out of inter-Korean matters: #NorthKorea to #US #KimJongUn https://t.co/1SypPo0E6r https://t.co/DmPCCYp2Fr 2 hours ago

NowNewsPK

NowNews Stay out of inter-Korean matters: North Korea to US https://t.co/JJyVkYc75C 3 hours ago