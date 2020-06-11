Global  

Just Eat swallows Grubhub creating restaurant delivery giant

WorldNews Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Just Eat swallows Grubhub creating restaurant delivery giantTwo pioneers in restaurant delivery — Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub — are combining in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world’s largest delivery companies. Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com said late Wednesday that it was acquiring Chicago-based Grubhub, snatching it away from ride-hailing giant Uber, which had been reportedly seeking to team Grubhub with its Uber Eats business. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The combined company will be headquartered in Amsterdam, with its U.S. headquarters in Chicago. Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub processed 593 million restaurant orders in 2019 and have about 70 million users...
