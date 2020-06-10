Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump announces plans for rally in Tulsa next week

WorldNews Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
President Trump announces plans for rally in Tulsa next week(CNN)President Donald Trump will host his first rally in months next week in Oklahoma, and he has plans to visit four other states in the coming weeks as his campaign prepares to relaunch in-person rallies, he said Wednesday. The first rally will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. Ahead of a meeting with African American leaders at the White House, Trump said he also plans to visit Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas. The President has not...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Over 10,000 protesters join peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in Amsterdam [Video]

Over 10,000 protesters join peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in Amsterdam

Thousands of people took part in a peaceful protest in Amsterdam against police brutality on Wednesday (June 10). Protesters held signs reading "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:33Published
Local reaction to President Trump's scheduled Tulsa visit [Video]

Local reaction to President Trump's scheduled Tulsa visit

Local reaction to President Trump's scheduled Tulsa visit

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:55Published
Trump To Attend Roundtable With Dallas Faith Leaders, Law Enforcement Before Private Fundraiser [Video]

Trump To Attend Roundtable With Dallas Faith Leaders, Law Enforcement Before Private Fundraiser

President Donald Trump will be attending a roundtable with local faith leaders, law enforcement officials and small business owners in Dallas Thursday before heading to a private fundraising event...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump says rallies to resume, first one in Oklahoma

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week, after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus...
Reuters


Tweets about this

ronShipley68

Ronald J. Shipley RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump announces plans for a rally in Tulsa next week https://t.co/mSnNFz0iKW https://t.co/zKeBYlXZ0Q 1 minute ago

zIjASz7JtLMxdQP

uscfdot_com https://t.co/fPpZxTURqh President Trump announces plans for rally in Tulsa next week https://t.co/6DRp0UVgko 3 minutes ago

mannystar7

ryden kingspear RT @WSJ: U.S. coronavirus cases top two million while President Trump announces plans to hold rallies; global indexes fell after the Fed is… 9 minutes ago

CNNPolitics

CNN Politics President Trump announces plans for a rally in Tulsa next week https://t.co/mSnNFz0iKW https://t.co/zKeBYlXZ0Q 34 minutes ago