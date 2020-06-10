President Trump announces plans for rally in Tulsa next week
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () (CNN)President Donald Trump will host his first rally in months next week in Oklahoma, and he has plans to visit four other states in the coming weeks as his campaign prepares to relaunch in-person rallies, he said Wednesday. The first rally will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19. Ahead of a meeting with African American leaders at the White House, Trump said he also plans to visit Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas. The President has not...