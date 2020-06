Health Experts Warn COVID-19 Deaths Could Double After Spike in September



Health experts fear that coronavirus deaths could double following a rise this September after a dip during the summer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:07 Published 28 minutes ago

Study: 100,000 more deaths by September



As the nation surpasses two million cases, there's a new warning from researchers. They say you can still leave your house, but remember to social distance. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:37 Published 3 hours ago