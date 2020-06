Scott Morrison apologises for 'any hurt or harm' caused by robo-debt Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Scott Morrison has apologised for his government's robo-debt scheme, saying he deeply regrets any hardship caused by the program. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Australia defends call for an inquiry into COVID-19 origins



Australia's calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 is "reasonable" and not targeted at any specific country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59 Published on April 29, 2020

Tweets about this