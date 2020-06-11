Global  

Robert Baden-Powell statue to be removed in Poole

BBC News Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Campaigners accuse Robert Baden-Powell of racism, homophobia and support for Adolf Hitler.
News video: Statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell set to be removed for safety

 Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said it plans to temporarily remove a statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell from Poole Quay on Thursday over concerns it may be targeted by anti-racism protesters.

Residents vow to protect Robert Baden-Powell statue on protesters’ target list

 Local residents have vowed to fight to protect a statue of Robert Baden-Powell which is set to be removed temporarily for its protection after it was placed on a...
Belfast Telegraph

Who was Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell and why is he controversial?

 A statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell is to be temporarily removed from a spot in Dorset amid concerns it could be targeted by protesters as pressure to...
Belfast Telegraph

British statue of scout founder Baden-Powell to be taken down

 A local authority in southern England said it would remove a statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the worldwide scouting movement, the latest memorial to be...
Reuters


