Amazon bans police use of facial recognition technology for a year
Thursday, 11 June 2020 (
7 hours ago) Rights groups and researchers have long criticized Amazon's facial recognition software, saying it incorrectly identifies people with darker skin. The decision also came amid widespread anti- police brutality protests.
