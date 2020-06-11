Global  

Amazon bans police use of facial recognition technology for a year

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Rights groups and researchers have long criticized Amazon's facial recognition software, saying it incorrectly identifies people with darker skin. The decision also came amid widespread anti-police brutality protests.
 Amazon announced that it will ban police use of the company's facial recognition tool Rekognition for a year, in a blogpost dated Wednesday.

