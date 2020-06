Norwegian sentenced to 21 years for slaying, mosque attack Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian man who killed his stepsister and then stormed an Oslo mosque and opened fire, harming no one, was found guilty Thursday and sentenced to 21 years, the longest allowed jail term under Norwegian law. Philip Manshaus, who had said in court that he regretted not having caused more damage, […] 👓 View full article

