UK gas supplier Centrica to cut 5,000 jobs Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Centrica, which owns British Gas, is cutting 5,000 jobs as it restructures. The company says in a statement Thursday that it needed to simplify and modernize the business. Group Chief Executive Chris O’Shea says the harsh reality is that the firm has “lost half its earnings in recent years.’’ He says that […] 👓 View full article

