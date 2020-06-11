Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown comes as a blessing in disguise for arecanut market

Hindu Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Prices of white arecanut have shot up by 18-20 per cent
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

lash__13

LASH RT @ClaireMackay19: Lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for me 💜 Coming out of this with a clearer head ( half a stone heavier 🤣🐷 ) bu… 12 hours ago

ClaireMackay19

C L A I R E 🧸💙 Lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for me 💜 Coming out of this with a clearer head ( half a stone heavier 🤣🐷… https://t.co/mUAtR0jixE 13 hours ago

shannonmclarke

Shannon Clarke Just been looking at houses on the market, so many we saw before lockdown have been massively reduced in price! Cor… https://t.co/wmZyXb0dp0 3 days ago

KansagaraJatin

Jatin_kansagara RT @KarnatakaRising: Lockdown comes as a blessing in disguise for arecanut market https://t.co/IQznMyFcjM 5 days ago

KarnatakaRising

Karnataka Rising Lockdown comes as a blessing in disguise for arecanut market https://t.co/IQznMyFcjM 5 days ago