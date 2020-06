Court. RT @NBCNews: NEW: Walmart will no longer place "multicultural hair care and beauty products" in locked cases in any of its stores, the comp… 43 seconds ago Kym Clark RT @BreakingNews: Walmart will no longer place "multicultural hair care and beauty products" in locked cases in any of its stores, the comp… 6 minutes ago ION LIHH DET🐝 RT @Phil_Lewis_: Walmart will no longer place "multicultural hair care and beauty products" in locked cases in any of its stores, the compa… 19 minutes ago FOX 35 Orlando RT @Fox35Amy: People looking to buy multi-cultural hair care products at Walmart will now have easier access. About a dozen Walmart stores… 27 minutes ago Mark McLain RT @MSNBC: NEW: Walmart will no longer place "multicultural hair care and beauty products" in locked cases in any of its stores, the compan… 28 minutes ago