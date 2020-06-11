Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US jobless claims ease as hiring returns

FT.com Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Weekly unemployment applications edge back to 1.5m while total of 44m remain unemployed
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Weekly Jobless Claims Point to a Still-Slammed Labor Market [Video]

Weekly Jobless Claims Point to a Still-Slammed Labor Market

Weekly first-time jobless claims are still clocking in in the millions as Americans continue to lose jobs at the hands of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:25Published
Unemployment Rate Drops in May [Video]

Unemployment Rate Drops in May

May added a historic 2.5 million jobs and unemployment fell to 13.4 percent as the U.S. began reopening parts of the economy.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:20Published
Need2Know: 2.5 Million Jobs Added; CDC Warns Protesters [Video]

Need2Know: 2.5 Million Jobs Added; CDC Warns Protesters

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, June 5, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 08:52Published

Tweets about this