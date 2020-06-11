US jobless claims ease as hiring returns

Weekly Jobless Claims Point to a Still-Slammed Labor Market
Weekly first-time jobless claims are still clocking in in the millions as Americans continue to lose jobs at the hands of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.
Unemployment Rate Drops in May
May added a historic 2.5 million jobs and unemployment fell to 13.4 percent as the U.S. began reopening parts of the economy.
Need2Know: 2.5 Million Jobs Added; CDC Warns Protesters
