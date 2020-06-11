Global  

Meatballs, lettuce wraps and more! Here are the best Round 3 reader meals from The Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen Challenge.

Seattle Times Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Asked to create a dish from ground meat, canned fruit, lettuce and soy sauce, Seattle Times readers once again got busy in the kitchen. Here's what they came up with, and the announcement of new ingredients for Round 4!
