Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to have accompanied President Donald Trump on a walk to a church through Lafayette Square, where he was photographed in his combat uniform with the presidential entourage. The statement by the Joint Chiefs chairman risked the wrath of […]
The Lafayette Square incident where peaceful protestors were tear gassed by police to clear the way for President Trump to walk to St. John’s Church near the White House has been criticized by people..