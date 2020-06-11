Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk



Related videos from verified sources DC Guardsman Calls Tear-Gassing of Peaceful Protestors in Lafayette Square 'Really F***ed Up'



The Lafayette Square incident where peaceful protestors were tear gassed by police to clear the way for President Trump to walk to St. John’s Church near the White House has been criticized by people.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:10 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Chair of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff regrets walking with Trump for church photo-op Army Gen. Mark Milley, the top military officer in the U.S., said Thursday he was wrong to have accompanied President Donald Trump on a walk to a church through...

CBC.ca 1 hour ago



George Floyd death: Gen Mark Milley sorry for joining Trump walk to church Gen Mark Milley says the controversial walk to a church blurred the military's role in politics.

BBC News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this