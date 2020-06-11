Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Seattle Times Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nation’s top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to have accompanied President Donald Trump on a walk to a church through Lafayette Square, where he was photographed in his combat uniform with the presidential entourage. The statement by the Joint Chiefs chairman risked the wrath of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

DC Guardsman Calls Tear-Gassing of Peaceful Protestors in Lafayette Square 'Really F***ed Up' [Video]

DC Guardsman Calls Tear-Gassing of Peaceful Protestors in Lafayette Square 'Really F***ed Up'

The Lafayette Square incident where peaceful protestors were tear gassed by police to clear the way for President Trump to walk to St. John’s Church near the White House has been criticized by people..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Chair of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff regrets walking with Trump for church photo-op

 Army Gen. Mark Milley, the top military officer in the U.S., said Thursday he was wrong to have accompanied President Donald Trump on a walk to a church through...
CBC.ca

George Floyd death: Gen Mark Milley sorry for joining Trump walk to church

 Gen Mark Milley says the controversial walk to a church blurred the military's role in politics.
BBC News


Tweets about this