Collingwood coach wants to speak to ex-player Lumumba over racism claims Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Nathan Buckley said he would again try to contact ex-player Héritier Lumumba to talk to him about the premiership player's repeated claims he was racially vilified in his time at the club. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this