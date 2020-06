Tweets about this Melissa Jo Peltier RT @IntelOperator: “Zakharova challenged the U.S. to also take its tactical nuclear weapons home from Germany.” https://t.co/7mEROAAAc1 31 seconds ago TribLIVE.com Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed President Donald Trump’s reported plan to withdraw more than a quart… https://t.co/rt1HIjP7Cl 11 minutes ago The Grey Man “Zakharova challenged the U.S. to also take its tactical nuclear weapons home from Germany.” https://t.co/7mEROAAAc1 16 minutes ago Michael Dembinski RT @TatAtfender: Russia Welcomes Prospect of US Troop Pullback From Germany https://t.co/WVTSwkTsgw 31 minutes ago Tat Atfender Russia Welcomes Prospect of US Troop Pullback From Germany https://t.co/WVTSwkTsgw 1 hour ago Rycke Brown Russia welcomes prospect of US troop pullback from Germany https://t.co/fXuoZhLiY0 2 hours ago KellyAnn Pierce Uh huh... Russia welcomes prospect of US troop pullback from Germany https://t.co/KM278X700b 2 hours ago PulpNews Crime Russia welcomes prospect of U.S. troop pullback from #Germany - Jun 11 @ 11:29 AM ET https://t.co/5H83JWLxRD 2 hours ago