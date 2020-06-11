Forget the stock market. In the real economy, there's coronavirus and mass unemployment.
8 hours ago) We must correct decades of conventional 'wisdom' about what the economy needs or is. Letting financial markets reign won't help us now or in the future.
Layoffs in the United States are abating, but millions who lost their jobs because of COVID-19 continue to draw unemployment benefits, suggesting the labor market could take years to heal from the pandemic even as businesses resume hiring workers. Conway G. Gittens breaks down the numbers.
