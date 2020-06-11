América Hoy US long-term mortgage rates mostly steady; 30-year at 3.21% https://t.co/QHiSXW13J4 19 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: US long-term mortgage rates mostly steady; 30-year at 3.21% https://t.co/phwMhr9YzX 20 minutes ago Victor Nyaga 🇰🇪 RT @Kenyayearbook: HOUSING AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Kenya Mortgage and Refinance Company will offer fixed long term concession loans that ar… 1 hour ago Kenya Yearbook HOUSING AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Kenya Mortgage and Refinance Company will offer fixed long term concession loans th… https://t.co/793PgbF2Jl 3 hours ago terry lowrie-herz Do you have an Equity Release Lifetime Mortgage? There are new very low lifetime interest rates. Remortgaging may b… https://t.co/oPGwhxXCM9 2 days ago Miami Real Estate At 3.15%, the median 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage set another record. It’s down from last week’s 3.24% and the lowe… https://t.co/sHt2ssbeNW 3 days ago Miami Real Estate At 3.15%, the median 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage set another record. It’s down from last week’s 3.24% and the lowe… https://t.co/S3pwIkDgUo 3 days ago Adiel Gorel Q: #Mortgage interest rates are hovering around the lowest point ever now. While they may go down more, it seems un… https://t.co/jRKF2rxneF 3 days ago