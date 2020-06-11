Global  

US long-term mortgage rates mostly steady; 30-year at 3.21%

Seattle Times Thursday, 11 June 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were mostly steady this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.21% from 3.18% last week. A year ago, the rate stood at 3.82%. The average rate on the […]
