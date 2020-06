US, Iraq launch strategic talks on economy, American troops Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

BAGHDAD (AP) — The United States and Iraq launched much-anticipated strategic talks on Thursday that are to span the gamut of their bilateral relations, with Washington prioritizing the issue of the future of its forces in the country while Baghdad is expected to focus on the nation’s dire economic crisis. The talks, which began with […] 👓 View full article

