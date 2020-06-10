Global  

‘I Really Want to Be in the Room.’ Rosemary Ketchum Elected As West Virginia’s First Openly Transgender Official

TIME Thursday, 11 June 2020
 Rosemary Ketchum is the first openly transgender elected official in West Virginia after she won a seat on Wheeling City Council.

Trans woman ‘shatters the lavender ceiling’ in conservative West Virginia, making history as the state’s first openly trans official

 West Virginia elected its first-ever openly trans official on Tuesday, June 9, making history and “shattering the lavender ceiling”. Rosemary Ketchum, a...
PinkNews

West Virginia elects state's first openly transgender official

 LGBTQ Victory Fund said that Ketchum "has shattered a lavender ceiling in West Virginia," and will be just the fourth elected official in the state to be openly...
CBS News


