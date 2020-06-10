‘I Really Want to Be in the Room.’ Rosemary Ketchum Elected As West Virginia’s First Openly Transgender Official

Richard Duede RT @TIME: West Virginia elects first openly transgender official https://t.co/hCtTJ0BDkc 52 seconds ago سيلي🌺 Has any mommies on here gave birth at palisades hospital I want to know if you get your own room? I really want to… https://t.co/Xz2Uva40Wr 56 seconds ago shasha.W Me : So you want to go to Nemesis's Aqua cry room. Dicky : Bingo i really like the BlueViolet finch there. Me:… https://t.co/d7YYdY2YXU 2 minutes ago LaurelVespi Creating a do-it-yourself meditation space can be quite simple. It really depends on what type of space you want an… https://t.co/s7cWRznBlf 4 minutes ago