TheArticleTrunk Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests https://t.co/7DgNkf1Z94 2 minutes ago Thomas Brown Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests has been posted on https://t.co/7vWOMfhIfr! Read now! 4 minutes ago Investor News UPDATE 2-Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests $MSFT $AMZN $IBM https://t.co/3WSgxDiF4i 6 minutes ago Mary Beth Believes Black Lives Matter RT @USRealityCheck: Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it would aw… 8 minutes ago Robert Castro Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests https://t.co/CENpDUBe8f 13 minutes ago Capital Exits International Ltd Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests: Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it wou… https://t.co/GZm2SQZZSe 14 minutes ago Shayan Edalati Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests - Saskatoon StarPhoenix… https://t.co/jvq8aBAF3Y 14 minutes ago VIXC News Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests - https://t.co/91ZGOcM7af #VIXC #LatestComments 14 minutes ago