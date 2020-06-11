Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it would await federal regulation before selling facial recognition to police departments, making it the latest big firm to back away from the surveillance business following protests against police brutality.
In light of the protests against police brutality city officials have reportedly received almost 2,000 emails regarding law enforcement reforms. The city council is addressing those reforms including..