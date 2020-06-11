Microsoft bans police face recognition sales as Big Tech reacts to protests

Global  

Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it would await federal regulation before selling facial recognition to police departments, making it the latest big firm to back away from the surveillance business following protests against police brutality.
