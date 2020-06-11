Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly 7 years
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock. The singer, talk show host and judge on “The Voice” filed court papers to end the marriage under her married name Kelly Blackstock on June 4 in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old Clarkson and the 43-year-old Blackstock […]
