Garth Brooks concert to be played at 300 drive-in theaters Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country superstar Garth Brooks is holding a concert that will be played at 300 drive-in theaters in June across the country. Brooks announced the June 27th concert event on Thursday. The concert will be created in Nashville, Tennessee, and tickets at each showing will be limited. Tickets will cost $100 per […] 👓 View full article