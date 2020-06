Erin Mansfield Gov. Andrew Cuomo pledges support for Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan https://t.co/8mRAbZWYBk via @usatoday 17 seconds ago USA TODAY Politics Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an Italian American, said the statue has come to represent the "Italian-American legacy" in New… https://t.co/mIvVy858T2 24 minutes ago Wm. F. B. O'Reilly The Journal News - Lohud: Cuomo pledges support for Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan https://t.co/d3dHELrUBj 27 minutes ago IthacaJournal Cuomo, an Italian American, said the statue has come to represent the "Italian American legacy" in New York and the… https://t.co/4ia5U1F4H2 34 minutes ago lohud.com Andrew Cuomo pledges support for Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan https://t.co/9HDJPZSEff 41 minutes ago pressconnects Cuomo, an Italian American, said the statue has come to represent the "Italian American legacy" in New York and the… https://t.co/PsFgGufef8 58 minutes ago Democrat & Chronicle Andrew Cuomo pledges support for Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan https://t.co/bHoafaqb4n #ROC 1 hour ago Joseph Spector Andrew Cuomo pledges support for Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan, via @JonCampbellGAN https://t.co/bCiqM6HWXL 1 hour ago