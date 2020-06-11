|
Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The first "American Idol" champion, Kelly Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock in 2013. They have two children: daughter River, 5, and son Remington, 4.
