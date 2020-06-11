Country music's Lady Antebellum changes name because of slavery association



Related videos from verified sources Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza



Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza Chuck E. Cheese restaurants across the country have left some GrubHub customers feeling duped. Twitter user Pasqually's Pizza & Wings.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Country group Lady Antebellum change name amid slavery association concerns Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum are changing their name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into...

Belfast Telegraph 10 hours ago



Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into...

CTV News 11 hours ago



Lady Antebellum Changes Name, Apologizes for Blind Spot to Slavery Link The country music superstars in Lady Antebellum say they've had their eyes open to the "injustices, inequality and biases" black people have faced, and they're...

TMZ.com 10 hours ago





Tweets about this