Country music's Lady Antebellum changes name because of slavery association

Reuters Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Country music group Lady Antebellum on Thursday changed its name to Lady A, saying it regretted its blindspot over the name's association with a time of slavery in the United States.
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: ‘We Are Regretful And Embarrassed’: Lady Antebellum Changes Its Name To Lady A

‘We Are Regretful And Embarrassed’: Lady Antebellum Changes Its Name To Lady A 00:30

 Country music group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A “after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues.” Katie Johnston reports.

