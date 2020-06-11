Global  

Fears of second coronavirus wave hits shares

BBC News Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The Dow Jones drops almost 7%, amid concerns about the pace of economic recovery.
Video credit: The Street - Published
News video: Stocks Plummet on Second Virus Wave Fears

Stocks Plummet on Second Virus Wave Fears 01:40

 Even Disney, which wants to reopen theme parks in California in July, fell severely.

Dow plunges 1861 points [Video]

Dow plunges 1861 points

Wall Street plummeted Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Fred Katayama reports on the market..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Is this a second wave? Dr. Ellerin answers COVID-19 questions [Video]

Is this a second wave? Dr. Ellerin answers COVID-19 questions

Dr. Todd Ellerin, Director of Infectious Diseases for South Shore Health, answers questions about coronavirus prevention, safety and vaccine development.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 03:39Published
Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers [Video]

Thailand rolls out COVID-19 tracing app for bus passengers

Bus passengers in Thailand were today (June 11) made to check-in via a controversial government tracking app every time they travel. The mobile phone QR scanning system has been rolled out to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:02Published

US Stocks Drop In Worst Day Since March

 It was an ugly day on Wall Street on Thursday as fears of a second coronavirus wave sent stocks plummeting.  All three major indexes had their worst day in...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Independent

Wall Street slides at open on fears of second virus wave

 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq falling after a four-day rally on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim...
Reuters

Futures fall after Fed's sobering outlook, fears of second virus wave

 U.S. stock futures extended declines on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's economic forecast confirmed that the pain from the coronavirus outbreak will...
Reuters


