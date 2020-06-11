Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protests
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would await federal regulation before selling facial recognition technology to police, making it the latest big firm to back away from the business following protests against law enforcement brutality and bias.
A tweet by the San Francisco Police Officers Association taking aim at the city's transit agency for declaring it would not transport police officers to protests of police violence is the latest salvo..