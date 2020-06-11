Global  

Microsoft bans face-recognition sales to police as Big Tech reacts to protests

Reuters Thursday, 11 June 2020
Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it would await federal regulation before selling facial recognition technology to police, making it the latest big firm to back away from the business following protests against law enforcement brutality and bias.
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Microsoft Employees Speak Out Against Seattle Police

Microsoft Employees Speak Out Against Seattle Police 00:27

 Microsoft employees speak up and demand the company sever its ties with the Seattle Police Department after reports of hostile and violent interactions with the public during George Floyd protests.

Microsoft To Cops: Face It, We're Not Going To Sell Facial Recognition Tech To You [Video]

Microsoft To Cops: Face It, We're Not Going To Sell Facial Recognition Tech To You

Microsoft said Thursday it would not sell its facial-recognition technology to police departments. That is, until there is a just federal law, based in human rights, regulating the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Amazon Halts Police Use of Its Facial Recognition Technology [Video]

Amazon Halts Police Use of Its Facial Recognition Technology

SEATTLE — Amazon announced that it will ban police use of the company's facial recognition tool Rekognition for a year, in a blogpost dated Wednesday. Earlier this year, an Amazon executive told..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:49Published
SF Muni Bans Transport Of Police Officers To Protest Sites; SFPOA Tells Agency ‘Lose Our Number’ [Video]

SF Muni Bans Transport Of Police Officers To Protest Sites; SFPOA Tells Agency ‘Lose Our Number’

A tweet by the San Francisco Police Officers Association taking aim at the city's transit agency for declaring it would not transport police officers to protests of police violence is the latest salvo..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:01Published

