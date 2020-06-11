Sen. Rand Paul filing bill to ban no-knock warrants following Breonna Taylor death

The Police Cited With Killing Breonna Taylor Are Still Free



According to the Huff Post, while George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers face charges, the Louisville police officers who reportedly shot and killed Breonna Taylor are free. Louisville Police Sgt... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 6 days ago

Emotional Senators Clash Over Anti-Lynching Bill



Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) issued fierce criticisms of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kent.), who held up passage of an anti-lynching bill he previously voted to pass. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 03:47 Published 1 week ago