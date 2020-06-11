Global  

Sen. Rand Paul filing bill to ban no-knock warrants following Breonna Taylor death

USATODAY.com Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul is looking to prohibit no knock warrants across the country in response to the Breonna Taylor shooting by police.
