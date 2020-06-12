Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Country music's Lady Antebellum changes name because of slavery association

Hindu Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Country music group Lady Antebellum on Thursday changed its name to Lady A, saying it regretted its blindspot over the name's association with a time
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: ‘We Are Regretful And Embarrassed’: Lady Antebellum Changes Its Name To Lady A

‘We Are Regretful And Embarrassed’: Lady Antebellum Changes Its Name To Lady A 00:30

 Country music group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A “after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues.” Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza [Video]

Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza

Chuck E. Cheese Changes Name on GrubHub to Sell Pizza Chuck E. Cheese restaurants across the country have left some GrubHub customers feeling duped. Twitter user Pasqually's Pizza & Wings..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

 Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into...
CBC.ca

Lady Antebellum Changes Name, Apologizes for Blind Spot to Slavery Link

 The country music superstars in Lady Antebellum say they've had their eyes open to the "injustices, inequality and biases" black people have faced, and they're...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

zeusFanHouse

Zeus 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ No Collusion, No Obstruction! RT @IminHisbook: So the inspiration for the name came from antebellum homes they were looking at. Then added lady because of Hillary. So ho… 12 seconds ago

ToobaornotTooba

💗💙💜 Mike Tubapun (Commissions Open!!) 💗💙💜 RT @nytimesarts: The Grammy-winning, best-selling country trio known as Lady Antebellum is no more. Now it’s just Lady A. https://t.co/qkO4… 2 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English THT: Country music’s Lady Antebellum changes name because of slavery association - https://t.co/pI5iej5adr 5 minutes ago

Txdarkman12

Bruce D Shaw RT @ChristopherLDu7: Lady Antebellum is a country music band who has a large conservative following. Giving into left wing PC isn't going t… 6 minutes ago

PatAmador1

Pat Amador RT @Reuters: Country music's Lady Antebellum changes name because of slavery association https://t.co/CyEduoHWPp https://t.co/YNMFBYAmAA 12 minutes ago

Mommom97298400

Mommom RT @ShawnG927: Country music group “Lady Antebellum” decided that their name is now racist, so they changed their name to “Lady A”! 😂😂 http… 15 minutes ago

IminHisbook

He is Limitless ✝️ So the inspiration for the name came from antebellum homes they were looking at. Then added lady because of Hillary… https://t.co/o7Tg3BlCJq 18 minutes ago