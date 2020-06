Anisul Hoque On the occasion of The World Day Against Child Labour today, 12 June, 2020. #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour https://t.co/FH5g3PFbJ8 9 seconds ago

praneeth paladugu RT @wissenaire21: Aiming to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour, The World Day Against Child Labour, which is held every y… 12 seconds ago

Wai Lana Yoga Fans Child is the father of #mankind. Today, on WORLD DAY AGAINST CHILD LABOUR, each of us must pledge a happy and fulfi… https://t.co/0lA1nT8vFW 18 seconds ago

DEEPAK TIWARI RT @BisyarVickram: Today is world day against child labour. Let's dedicate this day to bring awareness about #ChildLabour Prohibit child la… 22 seconds ago

Geetanjali Hospital World day against child labour! Children are the future of the nation but a better future is possible only when chi… https://t.co/iDor1Oz7Ij 41 seconds ago

Adnan Dar Official On world day against child labour today, let us pledge to never employ child labourers in our home or workplace.Ind… https://t.co/yTNXjHvWw0 42 seconds ago

NV Bharadwaj(AANA) RT @pnbindia: Child labour is a crime. On this World Day Against Child Labour, let’s bring the attention on the global issue faced by the… 48 seconds ago