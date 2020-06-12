New Zealand City Removes Statue of British Naval Officer After Maori Tribe Request

Sean Champ RT @IndianCountry: The New Zealand city of Hamilton on Friday removed a bronze statue of the British naval officer for whom it is named — a… 9 seconds ago The Hindu The removal by city authorities came a day after a Maori tribe asked for the statue be taken down and one #Maori el… https://t.co/xCPU7KNW8q 1 minute ago Ana Lucia Araujo, PhD City of Hamilton in New Zealand removes statue of British naval captain --> City council says memorial to Captain J… https://t.co/szrNZTYEM3 1 minute ago Wanda Warwick City of Hamilton in New Zealand removes statue of British naval captain and Maori murderer John Hamilton.… https://t.co/gqqSQI0GzY 4 minutes ago kamini.rupani🇮🇳 RT @republic: New Zealand city removes statue of its 'murderous' namesake https://t.co/vfb4qz5D5F 5 minutes ago Cinnamon RT @AP: The New Zealand city of Hamilton removes a bronze statue of the British naval officer for whom it is named — a man who is accused o… 6 minutes ago FELICITY COBB RT @itvnews: New Zealand city Hamilton removes statue of British naval officer who gave the city its name https://t.co/375SY9g3pi https://t… 7 minutes ago Piers Golden RT @standardnews: New Zealand city removes statue of 'murderous' British naval captain https://t.co/HH2uesQ9vl 19 minutes ago