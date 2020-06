Henry galvin RT @CandaceTX: Tucker Carlson loses 6 major advertisers after his comments about Black Lives Matter https://t.co/G4iC7cJ9ef Disney, T-Mobi… 1 minute ago

Ed Averill RT @GodandtheBear: 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' loses Disney, T-Mobile ads after host's Black Lives Matter comments https://t.co/MuhLwW1CX3 via… 15 minutes ago

Marce 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' loses Disney, T-Mobile ads after host's Black Lives Matter comments https://t.co/cjNvZYt97G via @usatoday 23 minutes ago

xsyntryk RT @avent_e: 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Loses at Least 26 Advertisers After Immigration Comment https://t.co/pgcZekbWW4 via @thr 24 minutes ago

GEORGE E AVENT 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Loses at Least 26 Advertisers After Immigration Comment https://t.co/pgcZekbWW4 via @thr 24 minutes ago

Russell MacDonald RT @Phil_Lewis_: Disney, T-Mobile, SmileDirectClub, Papa John’s and Vari have pulled their commercials from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” https… 31 minutes ago

Nguyen #fbpe #fbr RT @haaohaoo: Disney, T-Mobile, Papa John’s, SmileDirectClub and Vari have pulled their commercials from “Tucker Carlson Tonight" as the Fo… 36 minutes ago