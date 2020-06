The Max factor: Pittonet to give Blues 'physical' presence Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Blues want to get their season moving against the Demons on Saturday and a former Hawk has a key role to play when he lines up against Max Gawn. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Daniel RT @agerealfooty: The Blues want to get their season moving against the Demons on Saturday and a former Hawk has a key role to play when he… 1 day ago Real Footy (AFL) The Blues want to get their season moving against the Demons on Saturday and a former Hawk has a key role to play w… https://t.co/y9ay6vGeKV 1 day ago