As COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, lack of hospital beds a major concern

DNA Friday, 12 June 2020
As the coronavirus cases are increasing at a tremendous rate in the national capital, the Delhi government will require as many as 80,000 hospital beds till July 31 out of which only 9,000 hospital beds are available at present.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi LG orders to identify complexes such as JLN stadium for quarantine centers

Delhi LG orders to identify complexes such as JLN stadium for quarantine centers 01:44

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has given direction to identify areas for large makeshift facilities if the current trend of coronavirus cases continues. "If the current trend continues we'll be requiring 80,000 beds by the end of July month. In today's State Disaster Management Office (SDMA)...

