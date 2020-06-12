Global  

India's coronavirus cases reach over 297,000, fourth worst hit nation

Reuters India Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
India on Friday reported a total of 297,535 coronavirus infections, surpassing the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst affected country in the world.
With close to 3 lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpasses UK; becomes fourth worst affected nation

 At the fourth spot, India is only behind the United States (20 lakh), Brazil (8 lakh) and Russia (5 lakh).
DNA Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimes

Biggest spike in a day: New cases cross 10k-mark for first time in India

 The country has registered 10,956 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday 8am. India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of...
IndiaTimes

India fourth worst-hit nation with over 297,000 coronavirus cases

 India surpasses UK and is now behind only the US, Brazil and Russia as cases shoot up following easing of restrictions.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •IndiaTimes

