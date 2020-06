‘The walk’ thrusts Gen. Milley reluctantly into spotlight Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first eight months as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley carefully crafted a low-key public profile. He knew that splashy and sassy were unlikely to endear him to his boss, President Donald Trump. Then “the walk” happened. Milley, in his camouflage battle dress uniform, strolled with […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 1 week ago General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op 00:56 General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op General Milley accompanied President Donald Trump during his photo op in front of St. John's Church last week. Law enforcement officials used tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters who were lawfully demonstrating nearby in...

Tweets about this