Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Cleese slams UKTV decision to remove Fawlty Towers episode as 'stupid'

The Age Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
The comedy legend says removing the famous The Germans episode completely misses the point.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this