'Second best wet tracker I have had behind Winx': Winter Cup suits Waller's Wu Gok

Brisbane Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Wu Gok excels on heavy tracks and is favourite for the Winter Cup at Rosehill on Saturday.
