UK economy shrank by colossal 20.4% in April

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4% in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown, official figures showed Friday. A large decline had been expected given that much of the economy was shuttered as part of the lockdown, which was put in place on March […]
