Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PlayStation 5 first look, plus line-up of PS5 games: what you missed at ‘The Future Of Gaming’

Hindu Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
At June 12’s virtual ‘The Future Of Gaming’ PlayStation reveal event, gamers got the first official look at PlayStation 5, as well as the diverse offerings of games along with the much-anticipated console
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event

Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event 00:59

 Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event The event, which will give PlayStation fans a look at the games that will be released on the PS5, was originally set to take place on June 4. Sony decided to delay it due to the current Black Lives Matter protests. The company...

Related videos from verified sources

Godfall - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5 [Video]

Godfall - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5

"Take your first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay of Godfall and the world of Aperion—a world on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip..

Credit: Engadget China     Duration: 01:34Published
Project Athia – Teaser Trailer | PS5 [Video]

Project Athia – Teaser Trailer | PS5

"Watch a breathtaking first look at Project Athia, a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from SQUARE ENIX’s new studio, Luminous Productions. Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous..

Credit: Engadget China     Duration: 01:19Published
Sony unveils a 'Digital Edition' of the PS5 [Video]

Sony unveils a 'Digital Edition' of the PS5

The company recently hosted their Playstation Future Of Gaming event on YouTube

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

The PlayStation 5 will finally get revealed on June 11 with an event Sony is touting as a first look 'at the future of gaming' on the next-generation console (SNE)

The PlayStation 5 will finally get revealed on June 11 with an event Sony is touting as a first look 'at the future of gaming' on the next-generation console (SNE) · *The PlayStation 5, Sony's next-generation game console, will finally be revealed in a presentation on June 11, the company said.* · *The presentation,...
Business Insider

PlayStation 5: all of the news from Sony’s next-gen game showcase

PlayStation 5: all of the news from Sony’s next-gen game showcase Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge At an hour-long showcase, one that promised to detail “the future of gaming,” Sony revealed one of the most...
The Verge


Tweets about this

TATA_PLUS_COOKY

(‘౪’(`౪´(^౪^(･౪･)´౪`)°౪°)-౪-) 7 RT @PlayStation: Announcing Project Athia, Square Enix’s new other-worldly adventure coming to PS5. First details: https://t.co/bULfnwiYoP… 7 hours ago

F_of_X_Plus_C

F(x) + C RT @PlayStation: Your first look at the #PlayStation5. https://t.co/VCDfmVKCEl 8 hours ago

J0shuaR619

Joshua @KANE_N9NE @Limxtless_ @ScufGaming Based off the fact that most major triple A titles come to PlayStation first or… https://t.co/l5L0H8V8Ac 9 hours ago