Video credit: Veuer - Published 2 days ago Despite Calls From President Trump and AG Bill Bar, Justice Dept. Finds No Links Between Protestors and Antifa in Federal Cases 00:52 As President Trump and Attorney General Bill Bar continue to blame the violence at protests around the country on antifa, the anti-facist movement, a new report from Barr’s Justice Department shows no links to the group in the federal cases relating to the protests.