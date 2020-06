Related videos from verified sources Trump Continues Call For Strong Police Presence Against Demonstrators, Top General Apologizes For Controversial Photo Op



The nation's top military general apologized Thursday for joining President Trump during a controversial photo op at St. John's church. Meanwhile, the president is still calling for stronger police.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:44 Published 22 hours ago Researchers Asked Hundreds Of Racial Equity Protesters Who They Would Vote For



Researchers interviewed hundreds of protesters at recent demonstrations in multiple cities. The interviews asked protestors who they would vote for if the presidential election were held tomorrow... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago Joe Biden Slams Trump Suggesting George Floyd Is Celebrating



REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump for suggesting on Friday that George Floyd, the Black man killed by Minneapolis police last week, is celebrating from heaven,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this