Police disrupt planned anti-racism rally in Sydney

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — Hundreds of police disrupted plans for an anti-racism rally in downtown Sydney on Friday, but protest organizers vowed that other rallies will continue around Australia over the weekend despite warnings of the coronavirus risk. Police ringed Sydney Town Hall hours before around 3,000 people were expected to attend a rally inspired by […]
