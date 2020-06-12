Breonna Taylor: Louisville to ban no-knock warrants after police shooting

#BlackLivesMatter✊✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 RT @CNN: The Louisville, Kentucky, metro council has unanimously voted to pass an ordinance called "Breonna's Law," banning no-knock searc… 2 minutes ago

Niecy RT @jilevin: Louisville Votes Down No-Knock Warrants, But Breonna Taylor's Killers Are Still Free https://t.co/WMBt3laxKY 3 minutes ago

alyssa lindsey RT @JoshuaPotash: The scene outside Louisville Metro Hall as the city passes Breonna’s law, a total ban on no knock warrants. Body cam vide… 4 minutes ago

Keith Ivey RT @pareene: This (from @radleybalko) is how Louisville cops currently meet the Supreme Court mandated standard for "knock-and-announce" ht… 4 minutes ago

Sarie Mack RT @NPR: The Louisville Metro Council has voted unanimously to ban no-knock warrants, naming the measure after Breonna Taylor, who was kill… 5 minutes ago

Fergiefreebird RT @kylegriffin1: The Louisville Metro Council has voted unanimously to ban no-knock warrants in honor of Breonna Taylor. https://t.co/J5y5… 5 minutes ago

Linda Dudek 🍑✍🏼 Breonna's Law: Louisville Metro Council votes to ban no-knock warrants https://t.co/FvQQ5HYvKq via @USATODAY 5 minutes ago