Breonna Taylor: Louisville to ban no-knock warrants after police shooting

Milwaukee murals call for justice
Milwaukee murals of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor call for justice in the community.
Murals Dedicated To Black Lives Matter Movement, Breonna Taylor Go Up In Downtown Oakland
Murals popped up in Downtown Oakland over the weekend, including a Black Lives Matter mural stretching three blocks long. Another mural is dedicated to Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in..
Vigil held in Cleveland to honor life of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police
A vigil to honor the life of Breonna Taylor is being held at Cuyahoga Community College Sunday evening.
#BlackLivesMatter✊✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 RT @CNN: The Louisville, Kentucky, metro council has unanimously voted to pass an ordinance called "Breonna's Law," banning no-knock searc… 2 minutes ago
Niecy RT @jilevin: Louisville Votes Down No-Knock Warrants, But Breonna Taylor's Killers Are Still Free https://t.co/WMBt3laxKY 3 minutes ago
alyssa lindsey RT @JoshuaPotash: The scene outside Louisville Metro Hall as the city passes Breonna’s law, a total ban on no knock warrants. Body cam vide… 4 minutes ago
Keith Ivey RT @pareene: This (from @radleybalko) is how Louisville cops currently meet the Supreme Court mandated standard for "knock-and-announce" ht… 4 minutes ago
Sarie Mack RT @NPR: The Louisville Metro Council has voted unanimously to ban no-knock warrants, naming the measure after Breonna Taylor, who was kill… 5 minutes ago
Fergiefreebird RT @kylegriffin1: The Louisville Metro Council has voted unanimously to ban no-knock warrants in honor of Breonna Taylor. https://t.co/J5y5… 5 minutes ago
Linda Dudek 🍑✍🏼 Breonna's Law: Louisville Metro Council votes to ban no-knock warrants https://t.co/FvQQ5HYvKq via @USATODAY 5 minutes ago
Bella RT @CBSNews: Louisville Metro Council votes to ban use of no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor's death https://t.co/cCrsk1zeoS 5 minutes ago