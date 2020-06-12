Global  

International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions order

WorldNews Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions orderTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court has condemned the Trump administration’s decision to authorize sanctions against court staff, saying it amounted to “an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court’s judicial proceedings.” An executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday authorizes sanctions against ICC staff investigating American troops and intelligence officials and those of allied nations, including Israel, for possible war crimes in Afghanistan and elsewhere. Trump’s order would block the financial assets of court employees and bar them and their...
