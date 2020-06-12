US pledges to reduce troops in Iraq in coming months Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BAGHDAD - The United States said Thursday it would reduce troops in Iraq in the coming months as friction between the two countries eased under a new US-friendly premier in BAGHDAD - The United States said Thursday it would reduce troops in Iraq in the coming months as friction between the two countries eased under a new US-friendly premier in Baghdad . The United States also promised support to prop up the struggling Iraqi economy as the two nations held their first strategic dialogue in more than a decade. Tensions skyrocketed following a US strike on Baghdad in January that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis , with lawmakers in Baghdad demanding the expulsion of the roughly 5,200 US troops in the country. President Donald Trump responded by threatening crippling sanctions and, according to US military sources,...


